Left Menu

Arrests in Germany Unveil Network of Explosive Parcel Operations

Three Ukrainian nationals were arrested in Germany and Switzerland for alleged involvement in sending parcels with explosive devices. They reportedly had ties to Russian state institutions and were engaged in sabotage activities. The probe followed warnings about incendiary parcels and measures by logistics firms like DHL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:15 IST
Arrests in Germany Unveil Network of Explosive Parcel Operations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, German authorities have arrested three Ukrainian nationals on suspicion of engaging in foreign agent activities related to the distribution of explosive parcels. The arrests were confirmed by prosecutors on Wednesday.

The suspects reportedly maintained contacts with individuals connected to Russian state institutions. Two suspects, identified under German privacy laws as Vladyslav T. and Daniil B., were apprehended over the weekend in Germany, while another, Yevhen B., was arrested in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that the individuals intended to commit sabotage by conspiring to execute serious arson and obtain explosives. Previously, authorities had cautioned businesses about incendiary parcels causing blazes across Europe, prompting logistics firm DHL to enhance its safety protocols after a spate of fires at a Leipzig warehouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025