Arrests in Germany Unveil Network of Explosive Parcel Operations

In a significant development, German authorities have arrested three Ukrainian nationals on suspicion of engaging in foreign agent activities related to the distribution of explosive parcels. The arrests were confirmed by prosecutors on Wednesday.

The suspects reportedly maintained contacts with individuals connected to Russian state institutions. Two suspects, identified under German privacy laws as Vladyslav T. and Daniil B., were apprehended over the weekend in Germany, while another, Yevhen B., was arrested in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that the individuals intended to commit sabotage by conspiring to execute serious arson and obtain explosives. Previously, authorities had cautioned businesses about incendiary parcels causing blazes across Europe, prompting logistics firm DHL to enhance its safety protocols after a spate of fires at a Leipzig warehouse.

