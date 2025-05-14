Libya on Edge: Tripoli Tensions Escalate After Militia Leader's Death

Intense clashes erupted in Tripoli following the death of a major militia leader, causing heightened tensions between rival factions. For the second consecutive night, violence persisted as the Dbeibah-aligned 444 Brigade confronted the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), Tripoli's last major armed faction not siding with the prime minister.

The United Nations Libya mission, UNSMIL, expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Tripoli's densely populated neighborhoods, urgently calling for a ceasefire. The recent hostilities suggest a consolidation of power by Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, prime minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, risking further involvement from factions outside Tripoli.

Residents remain trapped, expressing their horror at the abrupt violence. Libya has struggled with stability since the 2011 NATO-backed ousting of Muammar Gaddafi, with armed groups splintered across the nation. In response to the turmoil, Dbeibah has ordered the dismantling of irregular armed groups, particularly targeting the defeated Stabilisation Support Apparatus (SSA) led by the slain Abdulghani Kikli.

