Advocate's Quest for Justice: Shyamily's Stand Against Senior Lawyer

A young attorney named Shyamily has taken a bold stand against her senior colleague, Beylin Das, following an alleged assault at his office. The incident, which has shocked the legal community, led Shyamily to resolve to ensure Das is barred from practicing law in the future.

Expressing satisfaction with the current police investigation, Shyamily is confident that her senior will face justice soon. She also recounted an earlier incident when Das allegedly assaulted her while pregnant, citing his quick temper as a trigger.

Local legal bodies have shown support, although some claim resistance to his direct arrest. Meanwhile, the police are actively pursuing the case against Das under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for non-bailable offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)