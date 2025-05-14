Left Menu

Advocate's Quest for Justice: Shyamily's Stand Against Senior Lawyer

A young lawyer, Shyamily, vows to take legal action against her senior, Beylin Das, after being allegedly assaulted. She expresses satisfaction with the police involvement and intends to prevent Das from practicing law. The incident highlights issues within the legal community, sparking solidarity among local associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:43 IST
A young attorney named Shyamily has taken a bold stand against her senior colleague, Beylin Das, following an alleged assault at his office. The incident, which has shocked the legal community, led Shyamily to resolve to ensure Das is barred from practicing law in the future.

Expressing satisfaction with the current police investigation, Shyamily is confident that her senior will face justice soon. She also recounted an earlier incident when Das allegedly assaulted her while pregnant, citing his quick temper as a trigger.

Local legal bodies have shown support, although some claim resistance to his direct arrest. Meanwhile, the police are actively pursuing the case against Das under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for non-bailable offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

