Corruption Crackdown: Inspector Arrested for Bribe in School Dispute
The Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a senior inspector from Shivaji Nagar for accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe to intervene in a school dispute. Inspector Deshmukh initially demanded Rs 5 lakh, negotiated to Rs 3 lakh, to prevent rival trust members from entering the school illegally.
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made a significant arrest involving a senior inspector from Shivaji Nagar police station. The officer was taken into custody on allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a school trustee in exchange for taking legal action, according to official sources on Wednesday.
Inspector Bapurao Madhukar Deshmukh allegedly solicited a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the trustee, who sought his assistance in a school property dispute stemming from an illegal takeover attempt by a rival group, as documented in the complaint.
Subsequent negotiations lowered the demand to Rs 3 lakh. Following the trustee's report to the ACB, a trap was set, leading to Deshmukh's arrest on Tuesday. Charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act have been filed, and investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
