Left Menu

Justice Served: Father Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Against His Children

A 45-year-old man from Champawat received a 30-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting his two daughters and son. The court also fined him Rs 1.25 lakh, benefiting his children. The father often came home drunk, prompting his daughters to flee and report the abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:16 IST
Justice Served: Father Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Against His Children
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Champawat man has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of his two minor daughters and minor son. Judge Anuj Kumar Sangal of the POCSO court imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh, with Rs 40,000 awarded to each child, as confirmed by government counsel Vidyadhar Joshi.

The survivors, aged 15, 13, and 10, lived with their father after their mother left him due to his alcoholism and violent behavior. The children revealed the abuse after fleeing home, prompting police intervention and their placement in a shelter home. Manju Pandey, the anti-human trafficking cell's in-charge, documented their ordeal.

The accused, arrested in September 2021 and held in Almora jail, was found guilty under several IPC and POCSO Act sections, highlighting the severe nature of his crimes. The convicted man's actions and eventual arrest underscore the ongoing issues of domestic violence and child protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025