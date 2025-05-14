Justice Served: Father Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Against His Children
A 45-year-old man from Champawat received a 30-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting his two daughters and son. The court also fined him Rs 1.25 lakh, benefiting his children. The father often came home drunk, prompting his daughters to flee and report the abuse.
A Champawat man has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of his two minor daughters and minor son. Judge Anuj Kumar Sangal of the POCSO court imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh, with Rs 40,000 awarded to each child, as confirmed by government counsel Vidyadhar Joshi.
The survivors, aged 15, 13, and 10, lived with their father after their mother left him due to his alcoholism and violent behavior. The children revealed the abuse after fleeing home, prompting police intervention and their placement in a shelter home. Manju Pandey, the anti-human trafficking cell's in-charge, documented their ordeal.
The accused, arrested in September 2021 and held in Almora jail, was found guilty under several IPC and POCSO Act sections, highlighting the severe nature of his crimes. The convicted man's actions and eventual arrest underscore the ongoing issues of domestic violence and child protection.
