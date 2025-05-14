Tranquil Handover at Attari: BSF Jawan Returns Home After 21 Days in Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic gesture, India and Pakistan have conducted an exchange of border-guarding personnel at the International Border on Wednesday. BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan, was handed back to India at the Attari-Wagah border, 21 days after his apprehension by Pakistani Rangers.

According to officials, Shaw was detained a day following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. In an act of reciprocity, a Pakistani Ranger captured by the BSF at the Rajasthan border was also returned to Pakistan. The handover, taking place at the joint check post Attari, was carried out in accordance with established protocols, marked by a joint effort of both nations.

Shaw, belonging to the 24th BSF battalion, misjudged the international boundary and was apprehended after stepping into Pakistan. Upon return, he will undergo medical examinations and a 'debriefing' session. His release followed sustained efforts by the BSF and military channels, underscoring the importance of diplomacy amidst military operations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)