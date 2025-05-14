Himachal Fraud Case: Social Worker or Scammer?

A Himachal Pradesh resident has fallen victim to a scam perpetrated by a woman allegedly posing as a social worker. Vinay Kumar, from the Galore area, reported losing Rs 20,000 to the woman, who claimed to be raising funds to assist in the marriages of underprivileged women.

Kumar filed a complaint at the Barmana police station after the woman, who first promised aid for a noble cause, ceased all communication upon receiving the funds. This has led to a wider investigation as others also claim to have been deceived by similar means.

The Bilaspur police, under the supervision of DSP Madan Dhiman, have begun a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the scam. They are urging more victims to come forward as they continue to unravel the details of this fraudulent scheme targeting compassionate individuals.

