Left Menu

Himachal Fraud Case: Social Worker or Scammer?

A woman posing as a social worker duped a Himachal Pradesh resident, Vinay Kumar, of Rs 20,000 on the pretext of helping underprivileged women with marriage. The accused vanished after receiving the money, prompting Kumar to file a police complaint. Investigations are underway as more fraud victims emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:34 IST
Himachal Fraud Case: Social Worker or Scammer?
CBI Investigations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A Himachal Pradesh resident has fallen victim to a scam perpetrated by a woman allegedly posing as a social worker. Vinay Kumar, from the Galore area, reported losing Rs 20,000 to the woman, who claimed to be raising funds to assist in the marriages of underprivileged women.

Kumar filed a complaint at the Barmana police station after the woman, who first promised aid for a noble cause, ceased all communication upon receiving the funds. This has led to a wider investigation as others also claim to have been deceived by similar means.

The Bilaspur police, under the supervision of DSP Madan Dhiman, have begun a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the scam. They are urging more victims to come forward as they continue to unravel the details of this fraudulent scheme targeting compassionate individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025