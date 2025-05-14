Himachal Fraud Case: Social Worker or Scammer?
A woman posing as a social worker duped a Himachal Pradesh resident, Vinay Kumar, of Rs 20,000 on the pretext of helping underprivileged women with marriage. The accused vanished after receiving the money, prompting Kumar to file a police complaint. Investigations are underway as more fraud victims emerge.
- Country:
- India
A Himachal Pradesh resident has fallen victim to a scam perpetrated by a woman allegedly posing as a social worker. Vinay Kumar, from the Galore area, reported losing Rs 20,000 to the woman, who claimed to be raising funds to assist in the marriages of underprivileged women.
Kumar filed a complaint at the Barmana police station after the woman, who first promised aid for a noble cause, ceased all communication upon receiving the funds. This has led to a wider investigation as others also claim to have been deceived by similar means.
The Bilaspur police, under the supervision of DSP Madan Dhiman, have begun a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the scam. They are urging more victims to come forward as they continue to unravel the details of this fraudulent scheme targeting compassionate individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Truecaller Unveils Scamfeed: A New Community-Driven Defense Against Digital Fraud
Loan Scam Unveiled: Maharashtra Minister Accused in Farmer Fraud Case
Digital Heist Unveiled: Trio Arrested for Fraud in Faridabad
Bandra Cyber Fraud Bust: Three Arrested in 18-Crore Investor Scam
Vintage Car Seizure Uncovers Fraudulent Land Deals in Hyderabad