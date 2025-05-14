Madhya Pradesh Minister Under Fire for Remarks Against Army Colonel
The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed police to file an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Shah's comments, deemed scurrilous by the court, sparked controversy. The court emphasized the importance of the armed forces' integrity and selflessness amidst this issue.
In a stern rebuke, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for making derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, accusing him of using the 'language of the gutters'.
Colonel Qureshi, known for briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', was targeted by Shah. The court emphasized the upheld values of the armed forces.
Consequent actions were mandated against Shah under relevant legal sections for promoting enmity, following his controversial statements at a public gathering near Indore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
