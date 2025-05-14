Left Menu

Tragic End in Surat: Man's Suicide Sparks Legal Action

A man in Surat consumed pesticide, leading to the arrest of his former wife and her lover on charges of abetment. His suicide note and video messages revealed his torment, prompting questions about legal protections for men in such situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Surat city as businessman Jaideep Satodiya, 28, ended his life by consuming pesticide. Police investigations led to the arrest of his ex-wife Sheetal Rathwa, 24, and her lover Mohsin Memon, 36, based on charges of abetment.

Satodiya's suicide note and three video messages, lasting a total of 54 minutes, painted a harrowing picture of mental and physical torment orchestrated by his former wife, her lover, and their acquaintances. The videos implored for legal reforms to better protect men from harassment.

The deceased's father filed a complaint, detailing domestic strife post-marriage and subsequent threats of false accusations by Rathwa. Legal action was initiated under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

