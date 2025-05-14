Tragic End in Surat: Man's Suicide Sparks Legal Action

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Surat city as businessman Jaideep Satodiya, 28, ended his life by consuming pesticide. Police investigations led to the arrest of his ex-wife Sheetal Rathwa, 24, and her lover Mohsin Memon, 36, based on charges of abetment.

Satodiya's suicide note and three video messages, lasting a total of 54 minutes, painted a harrowing picture of mental and physical torment orchestrated by his former wife, her lover, and their acquaintances. The videos implored for legal reforms to better protect men from harassment.

The deceased's father filed a complaint, detailing domestic strife post-marriage and subsequent threats of false accusations by Rathwa. Legal action was initiated under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as authorities continue their investigation.

