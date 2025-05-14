Peshawar High Court Upholds Military Court Convictions

The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday affirmed the military court sentences for three men tied to a banned group, rejecting their appeals.

A two-judge bench, Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Fazal Subhan, presided over the case where the Additional Attorney General argued that the convicted received due legal process and confessed to their crimes before a magistrate.

The trial outcomes included a life sentence and terms of 20 and 16 years, subsequently validated by the High Court. This aligns with the Supreme Court's restoration of the Pakistan Army Act enabling civilian trials in military courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)