Left Menu

Peshawar High Court Upholds Military Court Convictions

The Peshawar High Court has upheld the sentences of three individuals convicted by a military court for affiliations with a banned organization. Despite their appeals, the court confirmed their sentences were legally compliant. This decision supports Pakistan's Supreme Court move allowing military trials for civilians under certain conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:01 IST
Peshawar High Court Upholds Military Court Convictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday affirmed the military court sentences for three men tied to a banned group, rejecting their appeals.

A two-judge bench, Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Fazal Subhan, presided over the case where the Additional Attorney General argued that the convicted received due legal process and confessed to their crimes before a magistrate.

The trial outcomes included a life sentence and terms of 20 and 16 years, subsequently validated by the High Court. This aligns with the Supreme Court's restoration of the Pakistan Army Act enabling civilian trials in military courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025