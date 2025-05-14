U T Khader Joins National Panel for Legislative Reforms

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has been nominated to the prestigious National Committee of Presiding Officers. The committee, established under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, aims to explore important reforms in the functioning of state legislatures.

Nominated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Khader represents the Mangalore (Ullal) assembly constituency and joins only three other assembly speakers across India on this panel. The nomination signifies significant recognition for both Khader and the coastal region he represents.

Khader has emphasized the committee's focus on refining discipline, improving parliamentary language, and addressing issues such as political defections. As part of his experience, he cited a recent incident necessitating the suspension of 18 MLAs to maintain legislative decorum, underscoring his commitment to reform.

