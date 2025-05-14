Left Menu

U T Khader Joins National Panel for Legislative Reforms

U T Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, has been nominated to a national committee focused on legislative reforms. The panel aims to improve assembly conduct and address political defections. This marks a notable recognition for both Khader and Karnataka's coastal constituency, Mangaluru.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has been nominated to the prestigious National Committee of Presiding Officers. The committee, established under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, aims to explore important reforms in the functioning of state legislatures.

Nominated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Khader represents the Mangalore (Ullal) assembly constituency and joins only three other assembly speakers across India on this panel. The nomination signifies significant recognition for both Khader and the coastal region he represents.

Khader has emphasized the committee's focus on refining discipline, improving parliamentary language, and addressing issues such as political defections. As part of his experience, he cited a recent incident necessitating the suspension of 18 MLAs to maintain legislative decorum, underscoring his commitment to reform.

