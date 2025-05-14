Misinformation Alert: False Attack on Colonel's In-Laws' Home

Authorities have filed a petition at the Cyber Crime police station following a fake social media post that falsely reported an attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's in-laws' home in Belagavi, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The misleading post, initially shared on the platform 'X', was reportedly originated from outside India and has since been deleted. Law enforcement is actively pursuing the individual responsible for originating the false news.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled stated, "No such incident has taken place," dismissing the claims as false. Local police have taken precautionary measures by visiting Col Qureshi's in-laws' residence in Gokak taluk and deploying two officers for added security outside their home.

(With inputs from agencies.)