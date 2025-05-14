E-commerce Platforms Directed to Remove Pakistani Flag Merchandise
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to several e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart, to remove merchandise featuring Pakistani flags. This action follows a conflict between India and Pakistan and is part of the directive to adhere to national laws.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered major e-commerce companies, including Amazon India and Flipkart, to remove merchandise displaying Pakistani flags. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the directive on Wednesday.
The CCPA also alerted other platforms like Ubuy India and Etsy, reinforcing that selling such items contradicts national sentiment. Joshi emphasized that the sale of such merchandise cannot be tolerated, urging platforms to immediately comply.
The minister's statement comes in the wake of recent tensions between India and Pakistan, although he did not specify which specific laws were being breached by selling the merchandise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Financial Crime Probe into E-Commerce Giants: Unpacking the Smartphone Connection
France Calls for Fees on Low-Value E-Commerce Imports to Curb Unfair Advantages
France Pushes for Fees on Low-Value E-commerce Packages to Fund Tighter EU Customs
"Lowest Level": Pralhad Joshi hits out at Congress over "Gayab" remark
Unicommerce's Strategic Growth Path: Filling the 'White Spaces' in E-Commerce