E-commerce Platforms Directed to Remove Pakistani Flag Merchandise

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to several e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart, to remove merchandise featuring Pakistani flags. This action follows a conflict between India and Pakistan and is part of the directive to adhere to national laws.

Updated: 14-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:58 IST
In a decisive move, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered major e-commerce companies, including Amazon India and Flipkart, to remove merchandise displaying Pakistani flags. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the directive on Wednesday.

The CCPA also alerted other platforms like Ubuy India and Etsy, reinforcing that selling such items contradicts national sentiment. Joshi emphasized that the sale of such merchandise cannot be tolerated, urging platforms to immediately comply.

The minister's statement comes in the wake of recent tensions between India and Pakistan, although he did not specify which specific laws were being breached by selling the merchandise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

