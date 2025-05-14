Left Menu

Suspicious Encounter Sparks Security Operation in Kathua

In Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, a security operation is underway after a woman's report of two suspicious individuals. The individuals, clothed in army uniforms, requested water from her home and claimed to be returning to their camp, prompting a police and paramilitary forces response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:15 IST
Suspicious Encounter Sparks Security Operation in Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A security operation was initiated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following reports of suspicious activity by two individuals dressed in army uniforms, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The joint operation by police and paramilitary forces began after a local woman reported that the individuals had come to her home to ask for water before stating they were returning to their camp.

The operation is focused on Gaghwal and nearby areas, as security forces aim to verify the identities and intentions of the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025