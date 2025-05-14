Suspicious Encounter Sparks Security Operation in Kathua

A security operation was initiated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following reports of suspicious activity by two individuals dressed in army uniforms, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The joint operation by police and paramilitary forces began after a local woman reported that the individuals had come to her home to ask for water before stating they were returning to their camp.

The operation is focused on Gaghwal and nearby areas, as security forces aim to verify the identities and intentions of the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)