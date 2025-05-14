Roche's $50 Billion U.S. Investment at Risk from Trump's Drug Pricing Order

The recent executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump poses a threat to Roche's $50 billion investment plan in the United States, the pharmaceutical giant stated on Wednesday. The directive, which mandates drugmakers to cut prices of brand-name medicines to match those in other affluent countries, faces scrutiny over its potential implementation challenges.

In a company statement, Roche expressed concerns that the order, if enacted, could jeopardize its significant U.S. investments. Despite this, the firm remains confident the order won't affect its business activities in 2025, and it plans to continue dialogue with both the Trump administration and Congress.

This development comes on the heels of Roche's April announcement of a $50 billion U.S. investment over five years, promising to create over 12,000 jobs. Despite their varying strategies, other major pharmaceutical entities like Novartis have expressed no immediate intention to alter their U.S. investment strategies in response to the order.

