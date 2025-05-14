Indian Travelers Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Amid geopolitical tensions following a conflict between India and Pakistan, Indian tourists are canceling travel plans to Turkey and Azerbaijan. These countries supported Pakistan during the conflict, leading to a significant drop in bookings. Alternative destinations include Georgia, Serbia, Greece, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Indian travelers are reconsidering their travel plans as tensions rise between India and Pakistan. Due to recent political support shown by Turkey and Azerbaijan for Pakistan during its conflict with India, cancellations to these popular destinations have surged dramatically.
Major travel firms like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip report a notable spike in cancellations, with MakeMyTrip observing a 60% decrease in bookings and a 250% increase in cancellations for Turkey and Azerbaijan. EaseMyTrip's CEO Rikant Pittie noted a 22% and 30% rise in cancellations for Turkey and Azerbaijan respectively, pointing to a shift in traveler interest toward alternative destinations such as Georgia, Serbia, Greece, Thailand, and Vietnam.
EaseMyTrip's founder Nishant Pitti highlighted on social media the considerable number of Indian tourists these nations attract annually. However, he raised concerns about supporting the tourism economies of countries backing Pakistan in the recent conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fake BPL Certificates Lead to Anganwadi Job Cancellations
CBI Cracks Down on NEET 2024: Suspension and Cancellations Follow Cheating Scandal
Production Drive at Ordnance Factory Khamaria: Leave Cancellations Boost Workforce
Flight Cancellations Impact Passengers at Bengaluru Airport
Netanyahu's Azerbaijan Visit Postponed Amid Rising Tensions