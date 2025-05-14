Indian Travelers Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Indian travelers are reconsidering their travel plans as tensions rise between India and Pakistan. Due to recent political support shown by Turkey and Azerbaijan for Pakistan during its conflict with India, cancellations to these popular destinations have surged dramatically.

Major travel firms like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip report a notable spike in cancellations, with MakeMyTrip observing a 60% decrease in bookings and a 250% increase in cancellations for Turkey and Azerbaijan. EaseMyTrip's CEO Rikant Pittie noted a 22% and 30% rise in cancellations for Turkey and Azerbaijan respectively, pointing to a shift in traveler interest toward alternative destinations such as Georgia, Serbia, Greece, Thailand, and Vietnam.

EaseMyTrip's founder Nishant Pitti highlighted on social media the considerable number of Indian tourists these nations attract annually. However, he raised concerns about supporting the tourism economies of countries backing Pakistan in the recent conflict.

