J&K Government Prioritizes Safety Amid Cross-Border Tensions

In response to recent cross-border shelling, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary assured enhanced safety measures for affected border residents. During a visit to damaged areas, Choudhary prioritized the construction of bunkers and addressed grievances. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo similarly called for long-term safety solutions.

In a bid to safeguard border residents, the Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, has underscored the significance of fortified safety measures following recent cross-border shelling incidents. Choudhary visited affected areas in Rajouri district, promising improved protective measures and inspecting the damage firsthand.

Choudhary reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of residents living near the Line of Control (LoC), emphasizing prompt resource mobilization to address pressing issues such as water scarcity, unscheduled power outages, and road deterioration. He also proposed the construction of individual and community bunkers as a crucial component of the region's defense strategy.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also reviewed the impact of shelling in border regions of Akhnoor and Khour, advocating for immediate relief efforts and the construction of community bunkers. Dulloo's directives highlight the government's focus on both resolving current grievances and preparing for potential future threats.

