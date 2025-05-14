Tragic Loss: Brave Pune Constable Mowed Down by Reckless Truck Driver
A Pune traffic police constable, Mithun Dhende, was killed when a truck driver deliberately hit him after pretending to comply with his directive to stop the vehicle. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The driver and his assistant have been arrested and face murder charges.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident on Pune's thoroughfares, a dedicated traffic constable lost his life in the line of duty. The constable, Mithun Dhende, was attempting to intercept a dangerously driven truck when the driver maliciously accelerated, leading to fatal consequences.
The event took place along the busy Mumbai-Pune highway near Wadgaon Maval, as Dhende responded to a call about reckless driving. The young constable signaled the truck to stop and positioned a barricade. However, the driver feigned compliance before tragically mowing him down.
Authorities swiftly apprehended the suspects, Rohan Khan and Umar Mohammad. They now face serious legal repercussions, including murder charges, under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, alongside violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
