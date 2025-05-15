Left Menu

U.S. Clears Missile Sale to Turkey

The U.S. State Department has approved missile sales to Turkey worth $304 million, including AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II and AIM-120C-8 missiles. RTX Corp is the principal contractor for the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:47 IST
  • United States

The United States has authorized a $304 million missile sale to Turkey, according to an announcement from the Pentagon on Wednesday.

This approval encompasses AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles along with AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air missiles. RTX Corp has been designated as the principal contractor for this arms deal.

This move marks a significant development in the defense relations between the two nations, aligning with ongoing strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

