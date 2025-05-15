U.S. Clears Missile Sale to Turkey
The U.S. State Department has approved missile sales to Turkey worth $304 million, including AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II and AIM-120C-8 missiles. RTX Corp is the principal contractor for the deal.
The United States has authorized a $304 million missile sale to Turkey, according to an announcement from the Pentagon on Wednesday.
This approval encompasses AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles along with AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air missiles. RTX Corp has been designated as the principal contractor for this arms deal.
This move marks a significant development in the defense relations between the two nations, aligning with ongoing strategic partnerships.
