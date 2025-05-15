Zelenskiy Heads to Ankara Amid Diplomatic Tensions
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is en route to Ankara, the Turkish capital, as reported by a senior Ukrainian official on Wednesday. The official, speaking anonymously due to the matter's sensitivity, disclosed Zelenskiy's travel news to Reuters, amidst ongoing diplomatic situations requiring careful navigation.
