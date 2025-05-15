Left Menu

Shocking Allegations: The Downfall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Casandra Ventura, ex-girlfriend of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, testified about being raped by the hip-hop mogul in 2018. Her testimony comes during Combs' criminal trial involving serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Combs faces significant imprisonment if convicted, while Ventura describes years of abuse that culminated in a $20 million settlement.

Updated: 15-05-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 02:37 IST
In a significant turn of events, Casandra Ventura, commonly known as Cassie, took the stand on Wednesday to testify against her former partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Ventura revealed harrowing details of alleged rape by Combs in 2018, events that unfolded after a lengthy relationship between the two.

The high-profile trial sees Combs charged with numerous serious crimes including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Combs has pled not guilty to all charges, which carry severe penalties, including potentially life in prison if convicted.

Ventura's emotional testimony painted a vivid picture of long-term abuse, mentioning incidents during drug-fueled events known as 'Freak Offs.' The broader scope of the trial includes various accusations against Combs, who also faces multiple civil lawsuits. The courtroom drama is closely watched, with Combs' legal team preparing for a rigorous cross-examination of Ventura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

