Trump Seeks Qatar's Influence on Iran for Diplomatic Progress

President Donald Trump has made a diplomatic plea to Qatar to use its influential ties with Iran to help mediate an agreement that would see Tehran scaling back its nuclear program. Speaking at a state dinner hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump highlighted the urgency of the Iranian situation.

Historically, Qatar has positioned itself as a key intermediary between the US and Iran, dealing with Tehran-backed groups like Hamas. Trump's appeal comes in the wake of intensified US-Iran talks regarding the nuclear program, seeking to prevent the situation from escalating into conflict.

Iran, while enriching uranium to levels approaching weapons-grade, has enough material to produce multiple nuclear bombs, sparking urgent calls for diplomatic intervention. With regional stability at stake, Trump's efforts reflect a broader strategy to curb Iran's influence and support for proxy groups in the Middle East.

