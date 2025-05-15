Trump Seeks Qatar's Influence on Iran for Diplomatic Progress
President Donald Trump has called on Qatar to leverage its influence over Iran to reduce the country's nuclear activities, amidst rising tensions over Tehran's support for militant proxies. During a state dinner with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions.
President Donald Trump has made a diplomatic plea to Qatar to use its influential ties with Iran to help mediate an agreement that would see Tehran scaling back its nuclear program. Speaking at a state dinner hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump highlighted the urgency of the Iranian situation.
Historically, Qatar has positioned itself as a key intermediary between the US and Iran, dealing with Tehran-backed groups like Hamas. Trump's appeal comes in the wake of intensified US-Iran talks regarding the nuclear program, seeking to prevent the situation from escalating into conflict.
Iran, while enriching uranium to levels approaching weapons-grade, has enough material to produce multiple nuclear bombs, sparking urgent calls for diplomatic intervention. With regional stability at stake, Trump's efforts reflect a broader strategy to curb Iran's influence and support for proxy groups in the Middle East.
