Left Menu

Trump Seeks Qatar's Influence on Iran for Diplomatic Progress

President Donald Trump has called on Qatar to leverage its influence over Iran to reduce the country's nuclear activities, amidst rising tensions over Tehran's support for militant proxies. During a state dinner with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 06:03 IST
Trump Seeks Qatar's Influence on Iran for Diplomatic Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

President Donald Trump has made a diplomatic plea to Qatar to use its influential ties with Iran to help mediate an agreement that would see Tehran scaling back its nuclear program. Speaking at a state dinner hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump highlighted the urgency of the Iranian situation.

Historically, Qatar has positioned itself as a key intermediary between the US and Iran, dealing with Tehran-backed groups like Hamas. Trump's appeal comes in the wake of intensified US-Iran talks regarding the nuclear program, seeking to prevent the situation from escalating into conflict.

Iran, while enriching uranium to levels approaching weapons-grade, has enough material to produce multiple nuclear bombs, sparking urgent calls for diplomatic intervention. With regional stability at stake, Trump's efforts reflect a broader strategy to curb Iran's influence and support for proxy groups in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025