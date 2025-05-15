Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Germany and the Philippines Forge New Defense Alliance

Germany and the Philippines have strengthened their defense ties to counter China's influence in the South China Sea. The agreement includes cyber security and United Nations peacekeeping. This move follows defense deals with New Zealand and Canada and bolsters the Philippines' alliances beyond the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 15-05-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 07:37 IST
  • Philippines

Germany and the Philippines have signed a landmark agreement to enhance defense ties, marking a significant step in Manila's strategy to counter China's claims in the South China Sea. The cooperation will now include cyber security and logistics as the two nations deepen military relations.

The agreement adds to the Philippines' growing list of international defense partnerships, alongside recent deals with New Zealand, Canada, and an access deal with Japan. Negotiations with France for a visiting forces agreement are also underway, signaling Manila's strategic pivot beyond its traditional US ally.

Despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidating China's claims over the South China Sea, Beijing continues to assert its position. Germany's recent actions, including a rare warship transit in the region, underscore its commitment to freedom of navigation and support for international rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

