Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks

An FIR has been filed against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The action follows orders from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, confirmed by the Indore district police, under various sections for endangering public peace and community harmony.

Updated: 15-05-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 08:09 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks
  • India

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah is at the center of a legal storm after an FIR was registered in Indore district over alleged objectionable remarks made against Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

The filing of the FIR comes under the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stating actions were taken accordingly.

The FIR includes sections addressing endangerment of national unity and disturbance of community harmony, as local police confirm the development amid public uproar and Shah's offer to apologize multiple times if necessary.

