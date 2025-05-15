Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks
An FIR has been filed against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The action follows orders from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, confirmed by the Indore district police, under various sections for endangering public peace and community harmony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-05-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 08:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah is at the center of a legal storm after an FIR was registered in Indore district over alleged objectionable remarks made against Colonel Sofia Qureshi.
The filing of the FIR comes under the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stating actions were taken accordingly.
The FIR includes sections addressing endangerment of national unity and disturbance of community harmony, as local police confirm the development amid public uproar and Shah's offer to apologize multiple times if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Musk's Financial Crusade: Cost-Cutting Controversy
Controversy Unveiled: Maradona's Post-Surgery Care Scrutinized in Court
Vizhinjam Port Commissioning Controversy: Opposition Leader's Exclusion Sparks Debate
Supreme Court Steps In: CLAT UG-2025 Mark Sheet Controversy Under Scrutiny
Controversy Brews Over Calls for Special Parliament Session