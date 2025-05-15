Stakes High as Russia and Ukraine Set for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul

Amid heightened global tensions, the prospect of crucial peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul has captured international attention. However, these negotiations will proceed without two significant figures: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both of whom have indicated they will not attend.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin announced its delegation, missing Putin, would include presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, sparking skepticism about achieving a substantial peace breakthrough. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains hopeful for a 30-day ceasefire and is actively pushing for meaningful dialogue.

U.S. officials, frustrated with the prolonged conflict, are contemplating further financial and secondary sanctions against Russia. The unfolding situation continues to attract scrutiny as global leaders eagerly await the outcomes of this diplomatic engagement, which echoes the failed peace attempt of March 2022.

