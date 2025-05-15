Left Menu

Stakes High as Russia and Ukraine Set for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul

Russia and Ukraine are gearing up for pivotal peace talks in Istanbul, though absent will be the crucial figures of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the potential outcomes of these negotiations remain uncertain, possible topics include a 30-day ceasefire and a prisoner exchange.

Amid heightened global tensions, the prospect of crucial peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul has captured international attention. However, these negotiations will proceed without two significant figures: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both of whom have indicated they will not attend.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin announced its delegation, missing Putin, would include presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, sparking skepticism about achieving a substantial peace breakthrough. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains hopeful for a 30-day ceasefire and is actively pushing for meaningful dialogue.

U.S. officials, frustrated with the prolonged conflict, are contemplating further financial and secondary sanctions against Russia. The unfolding situation continues to attract scrutiny as global leaders eagerly await the outcomes of this diplomatic engagement, which echoes the failed peace attempt of March 2022.

