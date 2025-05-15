Trump's Gulf Tour Sparks AI and Diplomacy

President Donald Trump concluded his brief visit to Qatar with a speech to U.S. troops on Thursday before heading to the UAE, where leaders are keen to advance their AI capabilities with American support.

During his trip, the U.S. reached a preliminary agreement with the UAE to supply 500,000 of Nvidia's sophisticated AI chips annually, critical for the country's data center expansion. However, this deal has sparked national security worries in the U.S., and sources suggest the terms might alter.

Trump's tour saw a slew of business agreements and diplomatic efforts, including significant airplane sales and military investments. The surprise lifting of sanctions on Syria highlighted diplomatic progress. Before wrapping up, Trump will discuss AI advancements in Abu Dhabi with UAE's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)