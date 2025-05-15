Left Menu

Trump's Gulf Tour Sparks AI and Diplomacy

President Donald Trump wrapped up his Gulf trip with visits to U.S. troops and talks in the UAE. The focus was on AI, with an agreement to export Nvidia chips raising security concerns. The trip featured significant business deals and a diplomatic breakthrough with Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 09:34 IST
Trump's Gulf Tour Sparks AI and Diplomacy
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump concluded his brief visit to Qatar with a speech to U.S. troops on Thursday before heading to the UAE, where leaders are keen to advance their AI capabilities with American support.

During his trip, the U.S. reached a preliminary agreement with the UAE to supply 500,000 of Nvidia's sophisticated AI chips annually, critical for the country's data center expansion. However, this deal has sparked national security worries in the U.S., and sources suggest the terms might alter.

Trump's tour saw a slew of business agreements and diplomatic efforts, including significant airplane sales and military investments. The surprise lifting of sanctions on Syria highlighted diplomatic progress. Before wrapping up, Trump will discuss AI advancements in Abu Dhabi with UAE's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025