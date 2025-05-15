India Pushes for UN Ban on The Resistance Front Post-Pahalgam Attack
An Indian delegation is intensifying efforts to designate The Resistance Front, a proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a UN-listed terror group. Despite a Security Council statement condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, TRF was not named due to Pakistan's influence. India collaborates with UN entities to tackle emerging terrorist threats.
An Indian delegation recently engaged with top officials from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, aiming to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a UN-listed terror organization. TRF, a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, took responsibility for an attack killing 26 people in Pahalgam.
Amid heightened diplomatic efforts, India confronted the omission of TRF in a UN Security Council statement condemning the attack, attributed to Pakistan's influence. The Indian team's discussions with UN representatives focused on initiatives like cybersecurity and counter-terrorism financing, aligning with the Delhi Declaration on countering emerging terrorist technologies.
The meeting underscored ongoing collaboration between India and UN bodies, emphasizing the need to counter terrorist ingenuity, particularly in areas like unmanned aircraft threats and emerging financial technology tools used for terrorism. This dialogue reflects broader efforts to hold accountable those supporting terrorism.
