Sanctions Tighten Grip on ICC Amid Trump Administration's Pressure
The International Criminal Court faces severe challenges as sanctions imposed by U.S. President Trump restrict the court's operations, hamper investigations, and deter partners. The sanctions emerged after ICC warrants for Israeli leaders, leading to difficulties for the court staff and sparking legal battles seeking relief.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) is under significant pressure as sanctions from the Trump administration have disrupted its operations. The sanctions emerged after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes. These measures have led to operational setbacks and legal challenges for the court.
The sanctions, imposed on the ICC's chief prosecutor Karim Khan, have frozen his bank accounts and denied him email access. U.S. personnel at the court risk arrest if they return to America, while many non-governmental organizations have ceased collaboration with the ICC due to fears of U.S. reprisal.
While Trump accuses the ICC of overreaching its jurisdiction, court officials warn that the sanctions severely impede justice for war crimes victims. The court is now scrambling to maintain its functions amid a lack of support and fears of its survival under such constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
