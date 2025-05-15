Left Menu

Milei's Immigration Clampdown Mirrors Trump Policies

Argentina's President Javier Milei has introduced immigration restrictions similar to those of the Trump administration, sparking controversy. The new decree narrows paths to citizenship, imposes financial requirements on immigrants, and introduces charges for health and education services for foreigners. Critics argue the measures challenge Argentina's longstanding tradition of openness to immigrants.

Updated: 15-05-2025 10:08 IST
President

Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei has enacted a new decree curbing immigration, echoing policies from the Trump administration in the United States. This move has stirred controversy in a nation historically open to immigrants. The proclamation was made on Wednesday.

Comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump have been welcomed by Milei's administration, with presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni stating it was time to 'make Argentina great again.' The decree enforces stricter rules for acquiring citizenship, requiring either a two-year uninterrupted residency or significant financial investment.

Furthermore, the decree mandates proof of income for those seeking permanent residency, and it simplifies the deportation process for illegal immigrants. It also mandates health insurance for travelers and introduces potential charges for accessing public services, addressing concerns over the sustainability of public health and education systems amid budget cuts.

