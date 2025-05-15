Tensions Surge as Indian Army Hits Back in Manipur
The Indian Army has killed at least ten militants in Manipur, bordering Myanmar, in an ongoing operation. The conflict, fueled by ethnic strife, has caused nearly 260 deaths and displaced over 60,000 since May 2023. The region remains unstable due to influences from Myanmar's civil war.
The Indian Army has reported the killing of at least ten militants in the northeastern state of Manipur. This operation, still in progress, highlights ongoing instability in the region bordering Myanmar.
According to a statement released on social media platform X on Wednesday, significant quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered following a firefight. The region's stability has been in jeopardy due to a civil war in Myanmar, triggered by a military coup in February 2021 that deposed an elected civilian government.
Manipur has been grappling with ethnic conflict since May 2023. The violence has resulted in nearly 260 deaths and displaced over 60,000 residents in this state of 3.2 million. The population is divided between the Meitei-controlled valley and the Kuki-dominated hills, escalating tensions between these ethnic enclaves.
