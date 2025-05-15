Controversial 'Back the Blue' Bill Passes in Alabama Amid Heated Debate

In a contentious move, the Alabama Legislature has approved the 'Back the Blue' bill, which aims to boost legal protections for law enforcement officers throughout the state.

The bill has sparked intense debate, with Republican supporters asserting it creates a clear legal structure and affirms the state's commitment to officers making rapid decisions. However, Democratic opponents and civil rights advocates fear it may induce unwarranted violence, particularly against Black citizens.

Awaiting Governor Kay Ivey's signature, the legislation underscores a divisive narrative in Alabama as it seeks to balance support for police with community accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)