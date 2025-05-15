Left Menu

Deadly Altercation: Tragic Roadside Clash Near Nedumbassery

A man named Ivin Jijo died after being allegedly hit by a car following a verbal altercation near Nedumbassery. One suspect, possibly a central security personnel, is in custody. Police are investigating the incident, which reportedly followed a dispute over giving way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An altercation near Nedumbassery resulted in the tragic death of 25-year-old Ivin Jijo from Angamaly, police reported on Thursday.

An alleged central security personnel was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred when a verbal clash escalated into Jijo being struck by a car. The heated exchange allegedly began over a dispute regarding right-of-way.

Reports suggest Jijo stood in front of the car, resulting in him being hit and falling. Despite locals rushing him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

