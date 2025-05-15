Left Menu

President Murmu Seeks Supreme Court Insights on Governor's Decision-Making

President Droupadi Murmu has referred 14 key constitutional questions to the Supreme Court regarding the timeline and discretion of governors and the President on bills passed by state assemblies, urging the Court to clarify legal interpretations of Articles 143, 200, and 201 of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:30 IST
President Murmu Seeks Supreme Court Insights on Governor's Decision-Making
President
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, President Droupadi Murmu has sought the opinion of the Supreme Court on 14 pertinent constitutional questions. These questions revolve around the discretionary powers and timelines imposed on governors and the President regarding bills passed by state assemblies.

Invoking Article 143(1), President Murmu emphasized the need for urgent clarification due to the public importance of these legal issues. The questions include the constitutional obligations of a governor when presented with a bill, and whether the governor's and President's actions in this context are subject to judicial review.

This move follows an April 8 Supreme Court verdict that mandated timelines for governors' actions on bills, concluding that governors must follow the advice of their respective councils of ministers concerning bills under Article 200. The ruling permits state governments to escalate to the Supreme Court if a President withholds assent to a bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025