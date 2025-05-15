China Open to Dialogue: Easing U.S.-China Economic Tensions

In a bid to ease economic tensions, China has expressed openness to resolving trade issues with the United States through direct offline communication, according to Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian.

Speaking at a regular press conference, He underscored China's commitment to dialogue, indicating a potential thaw in bilateral economic relations.

Further information on the newly devised U.S.-China consultation mechanisms will be disclosed in due course, He noted, signaling an ongoing effort to stabilize trade ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)