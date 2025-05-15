China Open to Dialogue: Easing U.S.-China Economic Tensions
China expresses willingness to resolve economic and trade tensions with the United States through offline communication, as stated by commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian. More details on the new consultation mechanism are to be announced soon.
In a bid to ease economic tensions, China has expressed openness to resolving trade issues with the United States through direct offline communication, according to Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian.
Speaking at a regular press conference, He underscored China's commitment to dialogue, indicating a potential thaw in bilateral economic relations.
Further information on the newly devised U.S.-China consultation mechanisms will be disclosed in due course, He noted, signaling an ongoing effort to stabilize trade ties.
