MGNREGA Scam Unveiled: Ghost Laborers, Real Frauds in Atarasi Village
A major fraud under the MGNREGA scheme has been exposed in Atarasi village, Sambhal district. Allegations include wage withdrawals in the names of deceased villagers. Village head Sunita Yadav is accused of misappropriating funds by creating false job cards. Recovery efforts have begun amid ongoing investigations.
A significant fraud under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme has surfaced in Atarasi village, Sambhal district, implicating several individuals in a fraudulent wage withdrawal.
The scam, allegedly orchestrated by village head Sunita Yadav, involved creating job cards for deceased villagers and siphoning off funds by claiming false work completion. Officials have confirmed an ongoing investigation and initiated recovery procedures from Yadav.
Among the falsely listed laborers was an inter college principal, Rishipal Singh. Deceased individuals were also named, with funds withdrawn without the families' knowledge. Authorities are now scrutinizing other developmental projects in the village amid widespread allegations.
