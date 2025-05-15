Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in India for Fake Identity and Illegal Stay
A Bangladeshi woman named Panna Bibi was arrested in Durg, Chhattisgarh for illegally residing in India for eight years under fake identities. The police discovered her true identity following a tip-off. She has been charged under several legal provisions, and further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A woman from Bangladesh, identified as Panna Bibi, was apprehended in India's Durg district for residing illegally. The arrest was made by a special task force of the district police following a tip-off.
Bibi had entered India approximately eight years ago without a valid passport via Bongaon Petropol in West Bengal. She lived in several regions, including Kolkata, Delhi, and eventually in Supela, Bhilai, using fake identities, including names such as Anjali Singh and Kakoli Ghosh.
Police investigations revealed she frequented Bangladesh illegally through the same crossings. She faces charges under the Foreigners Act 1946, Indian Passport Act 1920, and more, while her landlord might also face legal action for not informing authorities about her presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
