Left Menu

Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in India for Fake Identity and Illegal Stay

A Bangladeshi woman named Panna Bibi was arrested in Durg, Chhattisgarh for illegally residing in India for eight years under fake identities. The police discovered her true identity following a tip-off. She has been charged under several legal provisions, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:32 IST
Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in India for Fake Identity and Illegal Stay
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Bangladesh, identified as Panna Bibi, was apprehended in India's Durg district for residing illegally. The arrest was made by a special task force of the district police following a tip-off.

Bibi had entered India approximately eight years ago without a valid passport via Bongaon Petropol in West Bengal. She lived in several regions, including Kolkata, Delhi, and eventually in Supela, Bhilai, using fake identities, including names such as Anjali Singh and Kakoli Ghosh.

Police investigations revealed she frequented Bangladesh illegally through the same crossings. She faces charges under the Foreigners Act 1946, Indian Passport Act 1920, and more, while her landlord might also face legal action for not informing authorities about her presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025