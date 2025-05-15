Left Menu

Spotting the Unseen: Latvia's Advice on Identifying Saboteurs

Latvia's Defence Intelligence and Security Service warns citizens about potential Russian saboteurs posing as tourists. The agency outlines signs such as mismatched attire and suspicious behavior. In a climate of regional tension, Latvia joins other countries in providing guidelines on surviving war and natural disasters.

Updated: 15-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:17 IST
Latvia's Defence Intelligence and Security Service (MIDD) has issued a warning that Russian saboteurs may be disguising themselves as tourists or hikers. The agency's annual report outlines the importance of recognizing these covert operatives, especially given the increasing regional tensions.

MIDD's guidance identifies key signs, such as a disheveled appearance, odd combinations of military or sports gear, and tendencies to linger near critical sites or ask suspicious questions. With regional neighbors like Sweden and Finland disseminating survival booklets, Latvia's alert serves as a critical reminder of the lurking threats.

The agency also reminds citizens to let authorities handle any suspected saboteurs, urging them to report suspicions to police or military units rather than intervening directly.

