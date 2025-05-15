Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Champions Development in Naxal-Affected Bastar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Naxal-affected Bastar region to boost security personnel morale, following a major anti-Naxal operation. He emphasized sustainable peace through education and development. His visit underscored the state's focus on grassroots governance and rehabilitation support for surrendered Naxals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:04 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Champions Development in Naxal-Affected Bastar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made a significant visit to the Naxal-affected districts of Bijapur and Dantewada, aiming to motivate security forces following a significant anti-Naxal operation in the region.

He emphasized that the battle against Naxalism would not be waged through arms alone but also through promoting education, employment, and inclusive development to ensure sustainable peace.

Part of the state's flagship 'Sushasan Tyohaar', the visit highlighted grassroots governance and addressed issues like ration supply and educational facilities, while also integrating surrendered Naxals into the region's development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025