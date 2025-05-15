Chhattisgarh CM Champions Development in Naxal-Affected Bastar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made a significant visit to the Naxal-affected districts of Bijapur and Dantewada, aiming to motivate security forces following a significant anti-Naxal operation in the region.

He emphasized that the battle against Naxalism would not be waged through arms alone but also through promoting education, employment, and inclusive development to ensure sustainable peace.

Part of the state's flagship 'Sushasan Tyohaar', the visit highlighted grassroots governance and addressed issues like ration supply and educational facilities, while also integrating surrendered Naxals into the region's development initiatives.

