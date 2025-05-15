Chhattisgarh CM Champions Development in Naxal-Affected Bastar
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Naxal-affected Bastar region to boost security personnel morale, following a major anti-Naxal operation. He emphasized sustainable peace through education and development. His visit underscored the state's focus on grassroots governance and rehabilitation support for surrendered Naxals.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made a significant visit to the Naxal-affected districts of Bijapur and Dantewada, aiming to motivate security forces following a significant anti-Naxal operation in the region.
He emphasized that the battle against Naxalism would not be waged through arms alone but also through promoting education, employment, and inclusive development to ensure sustainable peace.
Part of the state's flagship 'Sushasan Tyohaar', the visit highlighted grassroots governance and addressed issues like ration supply and educational facilities, while also integrating surrendered Naxals into the region's development initiatives.
