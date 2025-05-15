Left Menu

Draft Delimitation of Wards Published for Una Zila Parishad

The draft delimitation of wards for the Zila Parishad Una has been published. It includes 17 constituencies with specific ward distributions in Panchayat Samitis of Amb, Bangana, Gagret, Haroli, and Una. Objections or suggestions can be submitted within seven days from the notification date.

Draft Delimitation of Wards Published for Una Zila Parishad
  • Country:
  • India

The draft delimitation for the Zila Parishad Una has been unveiled as per Section 89 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. This development follows Rules set forth in the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Election) Rules, 1994, and the Revised Election Rules, 2025.

This formal announcement was made on Wednesday, according to Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, who highlighted that stakeholders have a window of seven days from the issue date to present objections or suggestions directly to his office.

The draft outlines 17 constituencies in the Zila Parishad Una, distributed among Panchayat Samitis—Amb, Bangana, and Gagret with three wards each, while Haroli and Una boast four wards each.

