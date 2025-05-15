Qatar's $10 Billion Investment Boosts U.S. Military Presence and AI Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Qatar will invest $10 billion over the coming years in the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East, located southwest of Doha. During his address to American troops at the base, Trump highlighted recent defense purchases signed by Qatar, valued at $42 billion.

Trump's arrival at the base was marked by a motorcade that included two striking red Tesla Cybertrucks, part of Qatar's internal security forces, as reported by AFP. He then headed to the United Arab Emirates, aligning with UAE's aspirations to become a global leader in artificial intelligence. Trump was greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and later attended the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The U.S. has made preliminary agreements allowing the UAE to annually import 500,000 Nvidia AI chips, stirring national security debates in the U.S., and prompting possible future revisions to the deal. Other notable agreements during Trump's Gulf tour include substantial investments and arms sales, highlighting a surge in business activities and parallel diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)