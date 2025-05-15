Lavrov Accuses West of Stirring Regional Tensions Between India and China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Western countries of instigating tensions between India and China by redefining the Asia-Pacific region as the Indo-Pacific. He claims this move is intended to foster an anti-China alignment, thereby causing friction between the two neighboring nations.

Speaking at the 'Culture without Borders: the Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy' event, Lavrov also criticized efforts by the West to undermine the Central ASEAN's role in regional security. He warned against new confrontational formats that disregard ASEAN's traditional consensus-building approach.

Lavrov further called for a collective security arrangement in Eurasia, noting the absence of a continent-wide structure similar to those in Africa and Latin America. He emphasized the need for a unifying process to harmonize the interests of numerous powerful civilizations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)