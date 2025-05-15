Lavrov Accuses West of Stirring Regional Tensions Between India and China
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses the West of creating tension between India and China by focusing on an anti-China Indo-Pacific strategy. He criticizes attempts to undermine ASEAN's role and advocates for a unifying security structure in Eurasia, contrasting with existing frameworks in Africa and Latin America.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Western countries of instigating tensions between India and China by redefining the Asia-Pacific region as the Indo-Pacific. He claims this move is intended to foster an anti-China alignment, thereby causing friction between the two neighboring nations.
Speaking at the 'Culture without Borders: the Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy' event, Lavrov also criticized efforts by the West to undermine the Central ASEAN's role in regional security. He warned against new confrontational formats that disregard ASEAN's traditional consensus-building approach.
Lavrov further called for a collective security arrangement in Eurasia, noting the absence of a continent-wide structure similar to those in Africa and Latin America. He emphasized the need for a unifying process to harmonize the interests of numerous powerful civilizations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Lowest Level": Pralhad Joshi hits out at Congress over "Gayab" remark
Krishnav Chopraa's Historic Triumph at Big West Championship
North West Empowers Emerging Farmer with Modern 5,000-Layer Poultry Facility
Juvenile Stabbing in Northwest Delhi: Crime Unfolds Near Railway Line
Ewan McGregor Returns to West End in Ibsen-Inspired 'My Master Builder'