Left Menu

Lavrov Accuses West of Stirring Regional Tensions Between India and China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses the West of creating tension between India and China by focusing on an anti-China Indo-Pacific strategy. He criticizes attempts to undermine ASEAN's role and advocates for a unifying security structure in Eurasia, contrasting with existing frameworks in Africa and Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:01 IST
Lavrov Accuses West of Stirring Regional Tensions Between India and China
Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Western countries of instigating tensions between India and China by redefining the Asia-Pacific region as the Indo-Pacific. He claims this move is intended to foster an anti-China alignment, thereby causing friction between the two neighboring nations.

Speaking at the 'Culture without Borders: the Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy' event, Lavrov also criticized efforts by the West to undermine the Central ASEAN's role in regional security. He warned against new confrontational formats that disregard ASEAN's traditional consensus-building approach.

Lavrov further called for a collective security arrangement in Eurasia, noting the absence of a continent-wide structure similar to those in Africa and Latin America. He emphasized the need for a unifying process to harmonize the interests of numerous powerful civilizations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025