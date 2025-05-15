Rapid Arrest in Disturbing Bhiwandi Jungle Assault Case

A troubling case emerged in Bhiwandi involving the alleged rape of a minor girl, leading to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect. Shivam Ashok Valvi was taken into custody by authorities on Thursday.

According to police reports, the incident took place on the night of May 13 in the isolated Khargoda-Junadurkhi jungle. The suspect reportedly chased away the victim's friends before committing the crime.

In pursuit of justice, police teams promptly scoured the jungle and apprehended Valvi, who exhibited suspicious behavior. Valvi, who is employed at a nearby brick kiln, confessed during interrogation. He now faces serious charges, including rape and criminal intimidation, under relevant Indian laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)