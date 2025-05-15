School Teacher Attacked Over Cricket Ball Dispute

A school teacher, identified as Ramanna, was reportedly assaulted by a 21-year-old man, Pavan Kumar, in a shocking incident stemming from a minor disagreement, police disclosed on Thursday.

Ramanna sustained injuries and is presently receiving medical treatment, authorities confirmed. The conflict originated while Ramanna was resting at home, and Kumar was engaging in a cricket game nearby. When the ball struck the teacher, Ramanna requested Kumar to visit with his family, escalating the tension.

Matters intensified on May 13, at 2.30 PM, when Kumar arrived at Ramanna's school office, hurled insults, and attacked him with a knuckle punch, leaving him bleeding, according to a senior police officer. Following the altercation, Kumar has been apprehended under an attempted murder charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)