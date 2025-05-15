India's Bold Stand Against Terrorism: Rajnath Singh Commends Operation Sindoor

On May 15, 2025, while addressing a gathering of brave Indian Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar, Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Shri Rajnath Singh reinforced India's uncompromising stance against terrorism. Highlighting the evolving national policy, Rajnath Singh stated that any attack on Indian soil would now be regarded as an act of war. This statement reflects the country's increasing resolve to defend its sovereignty, while maintaining a commitment to peace. The Defence Minister emphasized that while India has always prioritized peace, it will not shy away from retaliation if its sovereignty is threatened, adding that Pakistan would bear a heavier cost if it continues to harbor terrorism.

Operation Sindoor: A Historic Move Against Terrorism

Shri Rajnath Singh, during his address, called Operation Sindoor the largest and most significant military operation in India’s fight against terrorism. He praised the operation for exemplifying India's determination to eradicate the menace of terrorism from its soil, asserting that it was a demonstration of the country’s readiness to act decisively whenever necessary. Rajnath Singh highlighted that Operation Sindoor was a testament to the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to not only defending the nation but also actively taking bold decisions against terrorist networks.

He went on to say that Operation Sindoor reflected the will of every soldier who dreamed of reaching terrorist hideouts and eliminating them. He emphasized that the terrorists targeted Indians based on their religion, while India, in turn, took decisive action based on the deeds of the terrorists. “It was our dharma to eliminate them,” the Raksha Mantri stated. The retaliation, he said, was not just an act of military intervention but also a moral duty to protect innocent lives.

Strong Message to Terrorist Groups in Pakistan

The Defence Minister also stated that Operation Sindoor had sent a resounding message to terrorist groups hiding in Pakistan and their backers that no place would remain safe for them. He noted that the precision and surgical nature of the operation demonstrated India’s capability to strike at the heart of terrorism without causing unnecessary collateral damage. “Our forces have shown the world that their aim is precise and pin-point, while the counting of casualties will be left to the enemies,” he said.

Addressing Nuclear Blackmail from Pakistan

Shri Rajnath Singh also pointed out that Pakistan’s continued nuclear blackmail had not deterred India from taking firm action. He raised serious concerns about the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, questioning whether such dangerous weapons should remain in the hands of a nation that has repeatedly issued nuclear threats to India. He called for international oversight of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the instability in the region and Pakistan's repeated provocative behavior.

Deceit and Deception by Pakistan

Reflecting on the historical context of India’s relationship with Pakistan, the Defence Minister recalled Pakistan’s false promises made 21 years ago to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee regarding the cessation of terrorism exports from its land. He reaffirmed that Pakistan had deceived India, sheltering anti-India elements and allowing its territory to be used for terrorist activities. He urged Pakistan to end its support for terrorist organizations and cease the use of its land against India.

Pakistan’s Economic Decline and India’s Strength

In a pointed comparison, Shri Rajnath Singh noted that while Pakistan had sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India was now in a position to provide financial support to international bodies like the IMF to help impoverished nations. He said this stark contrast was a reflection of India’s growing economic strength and international influence, in contrast to Pakistan’s economic decline.

Commitment to Modernizing the Armed Forces

Shri Rajnath Singh took the opportunity to reiterate the government’s commitment to enhancing the preparedness of India’s armed forces. He commended the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers, particularly those who participated in Operation Sindoor. He further assured that the government would continue to equip the forces with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure to maintain their operational readiness.

The Defence Minister highlighted the rapid domestication of advanced weaponry, including modern rifles, missile defense systems, and drones, which are being produced in India itself. He also pointed to improvements in infrastructure, including enhanced connectivity along sensitive borders like the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Standing with the Armed Forces

Shri Rajnath Singh stressed that the government and the people of India stand united in support of the Armed Forces. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the nation and underscored that India would soon eradicate terrorism from the region. With the military’s support, he said, India would continue to safeguard its sovereignty and ensure that no one dares to threaten its territorial integrity.

Honoring the Martyrs and Brave Soldiers

The Raksha Mantri paid a heartfelt tribute to the civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, as well as to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. He acknowledged the bravery and resilience of the injured soldiers and wished for their swift recovery.

During the event, Shri Rajnath Singh was joined by several dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah, and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. Their presence underscored the solidarity of India’s leadership in supporting the country’s military in its relentless fight against terrorism.

The event was a poignant reminder of India’s steadfast commitment to defending its people and sovereignty, no matter the cost. The message from the Defence Minister was clear: India’s resolve against terrorism remains unshaken, and it will continue to take all necessary steps to eliminate this threat.