E Cape MEC Calls for Active Participation in Food Production to Tackle Hunger

The Eastern Cape’s MEC for Agriculture, Nonceba Kontsiwe, has issued a call to communities across the province to take an active role in food production as a vital strategy for combating hunger, addressing poverty, and stimulating local economies. Kontsiwe’s plea is part of the province's broader efforts to ramp up food security, tackle unemployment, and promote sustainable agriculture in rural and urban areas alike.

“In embracing ubuntu, no one must go to bed hungry, especially when there is an abundance of land to grow crops and rear livestock in our homesteads,” said Kontsiwe, stressing the importance of communal responsibility in ensuring food security for all. The initiative is not just about cultivating land—it is a deeper call for collective action that empowers communities to play an active role in alleviating hunger and improving their socio-economic conditions.

This call is aligned with the opening of the Ilima LokuLima Community Food Production Scheme, a government-driven initiative aimed at bolstering food production at both household and community levels. Set to run from 2025 to 2030, the scheme is an ambitious project designed to combat food insecurity while promoting local economic development through agriculture. The programme focuses on enabling communities to cultivate a wide range of crops, raise livestock, and manage small-scale food production enterprises that can increase food supply and promote nutritional security.

The Ilima LokuLima scheme, named after the Zulu phrase meaning “to plough together,” encourages the collective involvement of individuals, groups, and organisations in community-driven agriculture. The programme aims to increase food production through collaboration and skills development, addressing high unemployment rates, poverty, and income inequality—problems that continue to plague many rural areas in the province.

A Call to Action for South African Citizens

Applications for the scheme are now open, with a deadline of 6 June 2025 for individuals and organisations to apply. The Department of Agriculture is calling on all South African citizens, particularly those residing in the Eastern Cape, to come forward and contribute to the initiative. The scheme encourages involvement from community development organisations, schools, clinics, cooperatives, traditional councils, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), non-profit organisations, and any community-based organisations committed to sustainable food production.

“This is not just a programme; it is a movement for change. We need everyone, from households to community-based organisations, to step forward and take part in transforming food security in this province,” Kontsiwe emphasized. “This is a fight that we must wage together, for the future of our children and the well-being of our communities.”

Building on Previous Successes

The Ilima LokuLima programme builds on previous initiatives that have already begun to make an impact. In the 2024/25 financial year, the ILIMA/LETSEMA programme, which is a collaboration between the provincial and national governments, provided support to 30,000 households by distributing agricultural starter packs. These packs included seeds, tools, and other resources to help families begin their own food production ventures. Additionally, the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) programme helped 12,000 more households gain access to essential agricultural resources.

These programs, which target small-scale farmers and food producers, have provided a foundation for the broader Ilima LokuLima scheme, creating a solid network of communities with the knowledge, skills, and resources to scale up production and create self-sustaining food systems.

The Programme’s Vision and Impact

Kontsiwe has emphasised that the Ilima LokuLima programme is a long-term, strategic effort to establish food security in the Eastern Cape. The programme focuses on a variety of agricultural activities, including the cultivation of grains and vegetables, as well as livestock farming such as poultry farming, piggery, and beekeeping. These diverse farming initiatives will provide communities with the tools they need to feed themselves, create jobs, and generate income for local economies.

One of the core features of the programme is its community-driven approach, which promotes the aggregation of small household farms into larger, coordinated groups. This model, which could involve between 20 and 100 households working together, aims to enhance the efficiency and scale of food production. By working together, these farming groups can store, process, package, and sell surplus produce, creating local food hubs. These hubs will ultimately strengthen food security in the province by ensuring that more food is available, accessible, and affordable for all.

By consolidating resources and collaborating, these community hubs will be able to expand beyond basic food production. They could serve as centers for training, distribution, and sales, offering significant opportunities for local economic development. Local food hubs will also serve as a buffer against external food price volatility, enabling communities to gain better control over their food systems and reduce reliance on outside sources.

Future Prospects for the Eastern Cape

With its focus on agriculture as a tool for socio-economic transformation, the Ilima LokuLima programme has the potential to reshape the province's agricultural landscape over the next five years. The department’s ongoing efforts to enhance food production capacity, increase farmer education, and encourage community participation align with broader national goals to reduce poverty and inequality.

In conclusion, Kontsiwe's urgent call for action highlights the power of unity in solving the challenges faced by rural communities. By participating in the Ilima LokuLima Community Food Production Scheme, Eastern Cape residents have the chance to not only alleviate hunger but also transform their communities into thriving, self-sufficient hubs of food production. The initiative represents hope, opportunity, and a brighter future for all who are willing to get involved and take action.