Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Gomti Revitalization Efforts

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the ongoing pollution crisis in the Gomti River.

Yadav ridiculed the chief minister's recent appeal for public participation in cleaning the river, emphasizing previous unmet promises and accusing the government of transferring blame for its failures.

The river, flowing through Lucknow, remains heavily polluted, raising questions on the efficacy of multiple clean-up initiatives. Yadav's criticism rekindles debates about governance and environmental accountability in the state.

