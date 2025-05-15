Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Gomti Revitalization Efforts
Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's call for public involvement in Gomti River's clean-up, questioning previous government efforts. He mocked BJP's cleanliness drive and highlighted past unfulfilled promises, including the vanished 'world-class' fountains in Gomti Riverfront.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the ongoing pollution crisis in the Gomti River.
Yadav ridiculed the chief minister's recent appeal for public participation in cleaning the river, emphasizing previous unmet promises and accusing the government of transferring blame for its failures.
The river, flowing through Lucknow, remains heavily polluted, raising questions on the efficacy of multiple clean-up initiatives. Yadav's criticism rekindles debates about governance and environmental accountability in the state.
