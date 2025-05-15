Tragedy Strikes: Double Drowning in Gorakhpur Sparks Safety Demands

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man and his friend drowned while bathing in the Rapti river in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, according to police reports on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Majhgawan village in the Belipar area on Wednesday, involving Ritesh Prajapati and 18-year-old Armaan from Kanail village. They were swept away by strong currents while with four friends. Their bodies were retrieved on Thursday morning following an extensive search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials reported.

The village has been plunged into mourning with grieving family members, police noted. Residents claimed such incidents occur annually, highlighting the lack of safety measures at the site. SDRF in-charge Ajay Singh mentioned that the river's strong currents hindered rescue operations. Village head Sudhir Nishad demanded the site be declared a 'danger zone' and urged the administration to install warning signs and ban swimming activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)