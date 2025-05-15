Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Double Drowning in Gorakhpur Sparks Safety Demands

A tragic drowning incident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Despite rescue efforts by the State Disaster Response Force, the strong river currents prevailed. Locals call for urgent safety measures and warn against recurring dangers in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Double Drowning in Gorakhpur Sparks Safety Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man and his friend drowned while bathing in the Rapti river in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, according to police reports on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Majhgawan village in the Belipar area on Wednesday, involving Ritesh Prajapati and 18-year-old Armaan from Kanail village. They were swept away by strong currents while with four friends. Their bodies were retrieved on Thursday morning following an extensive search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials reported.

The village has been plunged into mourning with grieving family members, police noted. Residents claimed such incidents occur annually, highlighting the lack of safety measures at the site. SDRF in-charge Ajay Singh mentioned that the river's strong currents hindered rescue operations. Village head Sudhir Nishad demanded the site be declared a 'danger zone' and urged the administration to install warning signs and ban swimming activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025