Gehlot Criticizes Law and Order Under Chief Minister Sharma

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government over rising crimes such as robbery and theft. Gehlot claims this anarchy threatens public safety, citing instances where crimes go unchecked and even government officials face death threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:35 IST
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called out the current government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for failing to maintain law and order. Highlighting incidents such as the broad daylight robbery at Congress leader Sandeep Chaudhary's residence, Gehlot lamented the increasing atmosphere of anarchy in the state.

Gehlot raised concerns over escalating crimes in Jaipur, including theft, robbery, and even murder, accusing the government of prioritizing crime statistics over public safety. He claimed that offenders remain beyond police reach, allowing crime to perpetuate and deepen public fear.

Further compounding the issue, Gehlot addressed recent death threats against Chief Minister Sharma and IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan. He questioned how ordinary citizens could feel safe when high-ranking officials face such peril. Gehlot also criticized the government's focus and demanded improvement in safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

