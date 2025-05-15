Gehlot Criticizes Law and Order Under Chief Minister Sharma

In a scathing critique, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called out the current government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for failing to maintain law and order. Highlighting incidents such as the broad daylight robbery at Congress leader Sandeep Chaudhary's residence, Gehlot lamented the increasing atmosphere of anarchy in the state.

Gehlot raised concerns over escalating crimes in Jaipur, including theft, robbery, and even murder, accusing the government of prioritizing crime statistics over public safety. He claimed that offenders remain beyond police reach, allowing crime to perpetuate and deepen public fear.

Further compounding the issue, Gehlot addressed recent death threats against Chief Minister Sharma and IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan. He questioned how ordinary citizens could feel safe when high-ranking officials face such peril. Gehlot also criticized the government's focus and demanded improvement in safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)