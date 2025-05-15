Supreme Court Upholds Open-Air Prison Plan in Jaipur: A Step Towards Rehabilitation

The Supreme Court has intervened in Rajasthan's plans for an open-air prison, ruling that the state's layout plans must remain unaltered. The court's action is seen as a drive to help integrate inmates into the mainstream and alleviate overcrowding in traditional prisons.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai highlighted the potential of open prisons in addressing the harsh conditions of conventional jails. These facilities provide convicts opportunities to earn a livelihood by working during the day while returning for night shelter, thereby easing their reintegration into society.

Though a contempt plea alleged tampering with the proposed layout, the bench found the state's proposal for this project and an adjacent hospital feasible. The decision rejects the plea while ensuring that prisoners receive improved living conditions and recreational facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)