Supreme Court Upholds Open-Air Prison Plan in Jaipur: A Step Towards Rehabilitation

The Supreme Court has instructed the Rajasthan government not to alter the layout of an open-air prison in Jaipur. This move aims to assimilate inmates into society and alleviate overcrowding. Open prisons allow convicts to work outside, promoting their integration into mainstream life while addressing poor jail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in Rajasthan's plans for an open-air prison, ruling that the state's layout plans must remain unaltered. The court's action is seen as a drive to help integrate inmates into the mainstream and alleviate overcrowding in traditional prisons.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai highlighted the potential of open prisons in addressing the harsh conditions of conventional jails. These facilities provide convicts opportunities to earn a livelihood by working during the day while returning for night shelter, thereby easing their reintegration into society.

Though a contempt plea alleged tampering with the proposed layout, the bench found the state's proposal for this project and an adjacent hospital feasible. The decision rejects the plea while ensuring that prisoners receive improved living conditions and recreational facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

