Supreme Showdown: Trump’s Birthright Battle in the Courtroom

The U.S. Supreme Court is presently deliberating former President Donald Trump's controversial executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship, a move that could significantly impact many newborns annually. Trump, who re-entered presidential office, views the initiative as a fundamental shift in the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argues that federal judges should not have the authority to impose 'universal' injunctions. The administration's legal team maintains that the judges overstep their bounds, disrupting the government's function. Justice Sonia Sotomayor labeled the order as unconstitutional, foreseeing thousands of stateless children should it take effect.

Critics, including Democratic state attorneys general and immigration advocates, argue Trump's directive violates established precedents. Both Republican and Democratic administrations have battled such universal injunctions. The case outcome could redefine the legal standing of newborns in the U.S., making it a pivotal issue for the nation's judiciary to resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)